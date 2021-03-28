Do you want to help local businesses? Here's your chance

With the goal of helping local businesses as they begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Maria Times is partnering with Armchair Telethon and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce to present our first “Shop Local Santa Maria” virtual telethon.
The April 3 telethon will kick off a month of local business promotion, which will highlight local businesses and generate sales through the purchase of local gift cards.
The telethon will be live from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and will feature local entertainers and speakers of all kinds. Visit www.shoplocalsantamaria.com or santamariatimes.com to watch the telethon, and participate.
Businesses who are interested in being part of the promotion will pay a $125 participation fee, 100% of which they are guaranteed to get back in the form of gift card sales.
Patrons who want to support one or more local businesses can contribute money over the course of the month and during the kickoff telethon. In return, they can choose one or more gift cards from participating businesses, and will receive cards representing 100% of the value they give, and 100% of the money will go to the restaurants/businesses providing the cards.
For all practical purposes, it will be exactly the same as if someone walked into a business and bought a gift card, getting full value.
On May 3, following the month of Shop Local Santa Maria, each business will be given their money and a list of people to send gift cards to, with the appropriate amounts and contact information.
To find out more, or to participate, call Danyelle Chavez at 805-739-2232 or Ed Galanski, 805-739-2208.
