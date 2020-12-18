You have permission to edit this article.
Doctors of oncology Anwar, Voog join Ridley-Tree Cancer Center team

Fellowship-trained oncologists Asma Anwar and Justin Voog have joined the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center team.

Anwar, who is also a hematologist, earned her medical degree from Fatima Jinnah Medical College for Women in Pakistan. She continued her education with an internal medicine internship at the University of Connecticut, an internal medicine residency at the University of Washington, and a hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Washington/Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

She joined the Cancer Center from Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Arizona. Anwar said she feels strongly about providing data-driven information about each cancer treatment option so patients and their families can make well-informed decisions.

Radiation oncologist Voog earned his medical degree from the University of California, San Diego. He completed his internship training at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, followed by a residency at Harvard’s Radiation Oncology Program.

Prior to joining Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Voog served on the faculty at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Voog believes that multi-disciplinary management coupled with evidence-based medicine is the foundation for personalized cancer care.

