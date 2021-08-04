Like so many caregivers, Jamie Williams of Orcutt put herself, and her own health, behind that of others. Why not? Her annual exams had turned up clear, she was in the prime of her life, and she was busy with work and family matters.

Then came a pandemic that shut down the world, a questionable lump, and scheduling challenges due to COVID-19 lockdowns and limitations.

“I normally take care of myself, but I was busy taking care of other people,” Williams said.

She had cancelled her 2020 mammogram appointment in favor of taking her husband to appointments for an injury.

“I was going to do my appointment later,” she said.

But in late winter 2020, during regular self checks, Williams felt what she thought might be a lump in her breast.

“But I wasn’t sure. It wasn’t really identifiable because you never know if it’s a lump or your bra’s just too tight, and we were in the midst of coronavirus,” Williams explained.

As a Dignity Health employee working on the healthcare campus, she was well aware of the multiple impacts COVID had on the healthcare system. Still, she tried to schedule a doctor’s appointment, attempted to get in for a mammogram, but scheduling was tight.

“I also was extremely tired, exhausted. I would come home from work, sit in the chair and fall asleep, so it was hard to do follow-up phone calls because I was tired, and I was also unsure. I wasn’t on top of it,” Williams said.

In October, a mammogram showed a tumor.

“It was the holidays, there were authorizations to wait for, there was the biopsy and the scan. Right before Thanksgiving I had the tests, but I couldn’t get in to talk to a physician until December or January,” Williams recalled.

By the time she talked to Mission Hope Cancer Center’s Dr. Wei Bai in January, the tumor had more than doubled in size.

“I think coronavirus limited everybody in getting people in, and I wasn’t 100 percent on top of it in the beginning. I would advocate for women to, if you think you have a lump, push to be let in right away,” Williams said.

Still, she said she feels fortunate. Her diagnosis turned up HER2-negative breast cancer that, she said, was relatively easy to treat. She went through four months of chemotherapy. Took leave from work. An unrelated illness slowed her progress, and a lumpectomy may be in her future as her health improves.

“Mission Hope people are great. They’re like angels. Everybody there knows your name. I really appreciate that. If you have to have treatment, you’re definitely not treated like second class there,” Williams said.

Though she said she typically keeps her private business to herself, this time she reached out through social media.

“I had people praying for me all across the country. That really helped. I felt the love and support of not only my family, but the community and strangers. I’m telling you, I felt like it’s helped others to put my business out there, and it helped me,” she said.

Williams, who lifted her hands in thanks to God for her recovery, said she hopes to continue serving as an advocate for women seeking healthcare.

“Even if you had your mammogram last year, you just really have to stay on top of it. They say the sooner they can find something, the better they can treat you. But, especially as a woman, you need to be able to push people, to get them started on providing you the care you need,” Williams said.

These days, you’ll find her following her own advice with daily walks she greatly enjoys, eating well, dabbling in her favored crafts, her garden, fashion and jewelry and, forevermore, keeping on top of her annual checkups.

“Just taking care of yourself will help you to prevent yourself getting to the point where you are too tired to do anything about staying on top of doctors’ appointments, about making calls every day, if you have to, to force them to see you when you need to be seen, calling every day if you have to. Learn to push, because they will push you back. They’re busy. They’re doing a job. It’s your job to know your body, and to push for what you need,” Williams said.

“Don’t take for granted that, you know, it can’t be you. I did because for all my years, there was never anything, so quit thinking, ‘it won’t be me.’ You think, ‘I had a good report, so what’s just one year missing an exam,’ and there you go,” Williams said.