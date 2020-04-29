Donors fill blood drive at Marian Regional Medical Center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Marian Regional Medical Center partnered with Vitalant to encourage Santa Maria Valley residents to donate blood during a drive Wednesday in the hospital's conference center.

Organizers said they hoped to proactively support the community's needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a reduction in the number of people donating blood.

Vitalant officials called the effort a success, with all of the appointments filled for the day in addition to walk-in donors.

Vitalant plans more blood drives, including one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Bradley Road.

They said all types of blood are needed, but Vitalant is especially looking for type O negative donors.