Donors fill blood drive at Marian Regional Medical Center
alert top story

  Updated

Marian Regional Medical Center partnered with Vitalant to encourage Santa Maria Valley residents to donate blood during a drive Wednesday in the hospital's conference center.

Organizers said they hoped to proactively support the community's needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a reduction in the number of people donating blood.

Vitalant officials called the effort a success, with all of the appointments filled for the day in addition to walk-in donors.

'It's about camaraderie': Santa Maria first responders hold parade, barbecue for Marian staff

Vitalant plans more blood drives, including one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Bradley Road.

They said all types of blood are needed, but Vitalant is especially looking for type O negative donors.

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

