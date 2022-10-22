The Santa Maria Airport reached 93 degrees on Wednesday and 86 degrees on Thursday.

The daily record high at the Santa Maria Airport on Oct. 19 is 99 degrees, set in 1964, and 96 degrees on Oct. 20. 

This week, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop as a series of dry cold fronts move through the Central Coast with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds and much cooler temperatures.

0
0
0
0
0