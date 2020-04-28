Drive-by retirement parade surprises longtime health-care worker in Lompoc

“I can’t go anywhere,” said Morris, who underwent chemotherapy treatment last year and may need to do it again. “I'm always afraid that I'm going to get [the coronavirus]. I've been away from my grandkids and my children. I really miss them.”

Further complicating matters, Morris is a self-described “people person.”

That trait was evident throughout her career, during which she was responsible for preparing inpatient drinks and desserts and tracking dietary changes at LVMC. Morris sometimes considered transferring to a different department within the hospital, but it was that constant interaction with people that compelled her to stay.

LVMC officials have said they intend to honor Morris with a more traditional retirement party when the pandemic abates.

“I’m looking forward to that, and getting to see my kids again,” Morris said.

In the meantime, Morris said she has the utmost confidence in her former colleagues as they continue to care for those suffering in the Lompoc Valley. She noted, too, that she has been touched by the community support directed at the hospital workers.