The death of a male driver is under investigation after his van crashed into a pole Sunday on South Broadway, according to Santa Maria Police.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision into a concrete pole at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of JCPenney, located in the 1300 block of South Broadway, before the store opened, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

Upon arrival, first responders located the driver unresponsive inside the van, which had no other occupants. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to Silva.

The name of the driver is being withheld until family is notified, according to Silva.

Both the cause of death and collision remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the SMPD Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781.