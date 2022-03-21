032122 crash

A male driver was killed Friday after he was ejected from his vehicle when it overturned along an embankment on Highway 101, just north of Palmer Road, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman. 

 Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire

A male driver was killed Friday after he was ejected from his vehicle as it overturned along a Highway 101 embankment, just north of Los Alamos. 

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m., when a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101, just north of Palmer Road, went up an embankment and and overturned, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman. 

The driver, who was not identified, died at the scene, according to Eliason. 

Traffic restrictions were in place for a brief amount of time due to the collision. 

Eliason said that due to the speed of the vehicle, there was a large debris field along the highway. 

The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. 

0
0
0
0
0