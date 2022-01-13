A 29-year-old male driver sustained critical injuries Wednesday after falling down a ravine following a vehicle rollover collision near the intersection of Brown Road and Highway 1, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman.

Crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover whose occupant subsequently fell down a 50-foot ravine after exiting his damaged vehicle shortly before noon, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Responding crews located the vehicle and the injured male, who required extrication from the ravine.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews rigged a rope system and pulled the injured male out of the ravine, before he was flown to a local hospital via CalSTAR, according to Bertucelli.

Santa Maria Fire Department crews and California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation by the CHP.