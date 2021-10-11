A driver sustained moderate injuries Monday after their vehicle collided with an oil tanker truck that overturned near the intersection of Old Dominion and Orcutt Garey roads, spilling a small amount of crude and igniting a vegetation fire, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection nearly 4 miles east of Santa Maria, in the Sisquoc area, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the truck, which overturned and slid into a ditch, with the tanker elevated and perpendicular to the road.

The cab of the truck caught fire, which spread to a nearby grove of eucalyptus trees and grew to about a quarter-acre before it was knocked down by crews, according to Bertucelli.

The truck's driver escaped the cab without injury, while the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for moderate injuries, Bertucelli added. The drivers were not identified.

The fire did not impact the trailer, although approximately a half gallon of oil leaked from the trailer, which was carrying 6,000 gallons, according to Bertucelli.

As of 9 a.m., traffic restrictions were in place while workers prepared to transfer the oil into a new truck. County firefighters and California Highway Patrol units remained on scene to assist with containing the oil leak and extinguishing residual smoke, according to Bertucelli.