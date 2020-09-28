You have permission to edit this article.
Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy 135 near Orcutt

One person was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 135 near Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The rollover occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near Highway 135 and Graciosa Road, approximately 7 miles south of Orcutt, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

The vehicle's driver, who was the sole occupant, was declared dead at the scene, according to Bertucelli. The driver has yet to be identified. 

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. 

Responding agencies included two engines and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an American Medical Response ambulance, and units from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

