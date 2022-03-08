First responders on Tuesday located a vehicle that went over the side of Harris Grade Road and extricated an injured driver who had been reported missing the night before, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. when the vehicle was located in the 4100 block of Harris Grade Road approximately 100 feet over the side just below the summit, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The victim, who was not identified but had been reported missing Monday, was injured in the plunge over the side, Bertucelli added.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, a Search and Rescue Team and medic engines responded to the scene.
The rescue team rigged a rope system, which was used to extract the injured driver who was transported to a local hospital, according to Bertucelli.