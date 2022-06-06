A driver sustained minor injuries Saturday after they extricated from their vehicle when it caught on fire following a collision with a tree along Highway 101 near Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported at 6:13 p.m. along southbound Highway 101, just south of Clark Avenue, when the vehicle burst into flames upon impact, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Bertucelli said personnel who responded extinguished the fire and provided care to the driver, who wasn't identified, at the scene.
The collision is under investigation, according to Bertucelli.