You may have heard or read the terms "May gray," "June gloom," "no-sky July," and "Fogust" to describe the persistent marine layer that often develops along the coastal regions of California during late spring and summer.

Typically, the coastal marine clouds give way to mostly blue skies by September, until the first storms of the year arrive. However, this September will start with marine stratus clouds that will produce pockets of heavy drizzle and dense fog.

Zoe Hendricks, of Los Osos, coined "Souptember" (like pea soup fog) to describe the overcast in late summer. During the Industrial Revolution, in London, they called it "pea soup fog," which was yellowish or greenish in color caused by the heavy smoke from coal burning to heat homes and power factories mixed within the moist air from the River Thames that runs through the city.

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

0
0
0
0
0