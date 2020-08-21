Drop in COVID-19 rates, data fix, leave Santa Barbara County officials optimistic

Declines in COVID-19 cases over the past week have Santa Barbara County officials expressing confidence about the county's handling of the virus, so much so that elementary schools are now permitted to apply for waivers that would allow for in-person instruction.
Much of the relief came after the Tuesday announcement that the state's COVID-19 case tracking system had been fixed, following weeks of glitches that left cases backed up and officials uncertain about the accuracy of local case data.
"Our local epidemiology team has been hard at work to reconcile backed-up cases ... and were able to validate the data. With that, we are confident that as of this week, our numbers published on our website reflect our actual status," said county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.
At a Tuesday meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, Do-Reynoso noted that cases had declined throughout the county over the past two weeks, dropping 41% in the Santa Maria area, 38% in the Lompoc area and 25% in Santa Barbara.
Aside from a general decline in cases, the county's metric data has also improved, bringing the county closer to being removed from the state's COVID-19 monitoring list, officials said.
According to Do-Reynoso, the county's case rate per 100,000 people has dropped from the 200s down to 138.5.
While this is not enough to remove the county from the list completely, it was enough to begin providing waivers to K-8 schools, Do-Reynoso said.
Waivers require individual schools to submit detailed plans for mitigating spread of illness such as advanced contact tracing efforts. Prior to approval, the plans must be reviewed by the California Department of Public Health, county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.
"The earliest possibility for school opening is two weeks after receipt of the application form," Henning said.
Thus far, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District has announced that none of its 17 schools will be applying for a waiver, due to the large number of students and the effort it would take to create an effective plan.
"We all want to [open] sooner rather than later, but we have to do it smarter. We’re trying to learn from other peoples’ experiences," district Superintendent Luke Ontiveros said.
Despite improvements in case rates, officials warned that now is not the time to get complacent in working to prevent the spread of the virus. Do-Reynoso stated that over the coming Labor Day weekend, the county will be closing the beaches to "stationary activities" in order to deter gatherings, with more details to come next week.
Additional COVID-19 deaths
Three additional deaths in the city of Santa Maria were confirmed on Friday evening.
All three individuals were between the ages of 50-69 and had underlying health conditions, according to the department.
Ten new deaths have been announced in the past five days, bringing the county to 87 deaths and the city of Santa Maria to 47.
COVID-19 cases by area
Along with three new deaths, 81 additional cases were confirmed in the county on Friday. The county now has 254 active cases out of 7,653 total cases.
Hospitalizations have dropped dramatically over the last week, with 53 individuals hospitalized and 20 in the ICU as of Friday. One week ago, 73 people were hospitalized, and 84 hospitalized the week before that.
The city of Santa Maria continues to be the COVID-19 hot spot in the county, with 83 cases active out of 3,387 cases. Forty-seven individuals have died.
The community of Orcutt has 11 active cases with 247 cases confirmed thus far. Four deaths have been reported in the area.
In the city of Lompoc, 26 cases remain active out of 590 cases. Seven individuals have died.
The Santa Ynez Valley currently has 10 active cases out of 97 confirmed, with two deaths in the area.
There continue to be no active cases at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,019 cases have been confirmed and three individuals have died in connection with the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
