Drum fire 80% contained with 696 acres burned near Buellton

A vegetation fire that broke out west of Buellton along Highway 246 Sunday afternoon has burned 696 acres and was 80% contained on Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters from various departments in the county were assigned to the Drum fire on Monday afternoon and containment was attributed to their hard work, low overnight temperatures and foggy conditions, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason, who added that crews remained on scene and full containment expected by 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

No structure damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the Drum fire is under investigation.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of west Highway 246, approximately 5 miles west of Buellton city limits in a vineyard-dotted part of the county. Driven by wind gusts of up to 22 mph, the fire moved east and quickly engulfed hundreds of acres.

After firefighters were called in to help battle the blaze, forward progress was stopped shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Eliason said.