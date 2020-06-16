Drum fire 80% contained with 696 acres burned near Buellton

Drum fire 80% contained with 696 acres burned near Buellton

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A vegetation fire that broke out west of Buellton along Highway 246 Sunday afternoon has burned 696 acres and was 80% contained on Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

Firefighters from various departments in the county were assigned to the Drum fire on Monday afternoon and containment was attributed to their hard work, low overnight temperatures and foggy conditions, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason, who added that crews remained on scene and full containment expected by 8 p.m. Tuesday night. 

No structure damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the Drum fire is under investigation. 

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of west Highway 246, approximately 5 miles west of Buellton city limits in a vineyard-dotted part of the county. Driven by wind gusts of up to 22 mph, the fire moved east and quickly engulfed hundreds of acres. 

After firefighters were called in to help battle the blaze, forward progress was stopped shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Eliason said. 

A Cal Fire S-2 air tanker dropped Phos-chek and a Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter dropped water on the fire's south flank to support firefighters on the ground. 

Additionally, a County Fire and U.S. Forest Service bulldozer also responded and made breaks along the fire's south flank.

A evacuation order for residents east of Domingos Road north of Highway 246 was lifted on Monday morning, according to Eliason. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen
Education

Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen

  • Updated

While LUSD administrators expressed a desire to return to a traditional school schedule with on-campus classes when the new school year starts on Aug. 17, they acknowledged that such a return appears unlikely with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. With that in mind, the district has released a set of contingency plans that could see the continuation of remote learning, either fully or partially, in the event that physical classes aren’t an option.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News