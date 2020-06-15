Drum fire containment at 30% with 600 acres burned

According to a tweet from Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason, overnight temperatures helped to increase the containment of the Drum Fire to 30% with 600 acres burned.
Eliason also stated that GPS mapping of the fire, coupled with un-burned vineyards in the area could lead to the estimated acres burned to be lowered.
#DrumFire-UPDATE- Overnight cooler temperatures & marine layer helped FF’s increase containment to 30%. The acreage remains 600 acres, however, GPS mapping later today, coupled with large swaths of unburned vineyards inside perimeter may reduce acres burned. pic.twitter.com/5tH6mHi2uF— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 15, 2020
#Drum Fire - UPDATE- Drum IC reporting 600 acres and 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/YUImEdaAfZ— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 15, 2020
