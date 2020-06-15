Drum fire containment at 30% with 600 acres burned

  Updated
According to a tweet from Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason, overnight temperatures helped to increase the containment of the Drum Fire to 30% with 600 acres burned.

Eliason also stated that GPS mapping of the fire, coupled with un-burned vineyards in the area could lead to the estimated acres burned to be lowered.  

