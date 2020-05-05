You are the owner of this article.
Dunes Center offers at-home activities with one click

Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center has launched a new area on its website to provide access to all the activities it has created for students who haven’t been able to attend classes during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Dunes Center at Home is where all the daily activities designed to prevent the loss of learning will live on the website, said Doug Jenzen, executive director of the center.

The home activities are an alternative to the Dunes Center’s usual in-class programs to enrich state curriculum, field trips to the beach and hands-on activities that provide learning opportunities for children who can’t go home right after school.

“We need to continue to develop minds and create awareness about the world around us even while we wait to start our next chapter,” Jenzen said.

The Dunes Center in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County United Way is also creating activity kits for families to pick up during the summer and uploading its permanent collections to the website to provide access to all the center’s materials.

Jenzen said the center is joining other Santa Barbara County institutions to create a video series of multidisciplinary learning activities delivered by a different museum each episode via public access TV and YouTube.

For more information and to access the at-home activities, visit www.dunescenter.org and click on Dunes Center at Home in the drop-down menu under Educational Programs.

Concerned about COVID-19?

