Lompoc Parks & Recreation is hosting a Halloween-themed water event "Dunkin for Pumpkins" at the Lompoc Aquatic Center from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 24.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center’s activity pool will transform into a floating pumpkin patch where youth up to 17 years old can swim and select a floating pumpkin.
Once pumpkins are picked, participants will have the opportunity to decorate their pumpkins at the decorating station on the back patio.
Preregistration for this event is required and cost of general admission that includes a pumpkin is $12. General admission without a pumpkin is $6 per person.
Children under the age of 6 must be within an arm’s reach of an adult at all times.
For more information, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/parks-recreation/lompoc-aquatic-center, or call 805-875-8100.