Santa Ynez Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 491 is hosting a “hands-on" aircraft maintenance workshop for youngsters interested in developing mechanical and engineering skills.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in Hangar J6 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport. The hangar is located in the end row of Airport Road.
Students will be invited to perform maintenance tasks, including tire changing and repacking wheel bearings, checking brake lines and calipers, removing rust from main gear legs, and logging records of the work done in the aircraft logbooks.