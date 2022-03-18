A brush fire has closed eastbound Highway 166 to vehicular traffic from Highway 101 due to a vegetation fire that broke out Friday near Suey Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The fire was reported along the side of Highway 166, just west of Suey Creek Road, at 3 p.m., according to CHP logs.
Logs show that another fire broke out approximately 100 feet west from the first location about an hour later.
At 4:46 p.m., the CHP requested a hard closure of eastbound Highway 166 at Bull Canyon Road in order for them to alternate oncoming traffic traveling in the westbound lanes, according to logs.
Emergency units that responded to the scene included Cal Fire and the CHP.