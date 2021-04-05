Easter Bunny visits Lompoc's Ryon Park for drive-through egg hunt

The Easter Bunny made his annual appearance in Lompoc on Saturday, ushering in the springtime holiday and bringing smiles to hundreds of local children for a socially distanced, drive-through egg hunt at Ryon Memorial Park.
Lines of vehicles rolled down Ocean Avenue filled with children eager to accept a bag of Easter treats and a chance to snap a photo with the big bunny through open car windows.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Robert Schwemmer, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marine archaeologist, confirmed the USCGC McCulloch's wreck off Santa Barbara County’s coast during a joint expedition with the Eleventh Coast Guard District in 2016. Now the cutter's final resting place is under consideration as a federally protected historic site.
A recently completed mitigation agreement will conserve 320 acres of California tiger salamander habitat while allowing development of a vineyard on the 684-acre property in the Purisima Hills near Lompoc.