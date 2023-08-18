Twenty-five northern Santa Barbara County industry, business, service, and education teams participated in the EconAlliance Cross-Industry Golf Tournament Aug. 14, at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Low Gross champions representing the Office of County Supervisor Bob Nelson were Aaron Hanke, Nelson’s chief of staff; Ted Cordova; Jeremy Moreno; and Jeremy Sykes.
The foursome also won its challenge to the team of Supervisor Steve Lavagnino for team car washes.
Playing for the Mechanics Bank team, which took home Low Net tournament honors, were James Thomas, Jaime Flores, Marc Rodriguez, and Dan Butz.
The top event sponsor again this year was Shred2You, with Solomon Hills, Chumash, PG&E, Pacific Premier Bank, Mechanics Bank and Plus Property Management also key sponsors.
Industry categories of the Cross-Industry tournament featured the following foursomes finishing at the top of their sectors:
Finance: Pacific Premier Bank
Wine/Tourism: Santa Ynez Chumash
Healthcare: Lompoc Valley Medical Center
Manufacturing: Atlas Copco
Construction/Development/Real Estate: Urban Planning Concepts
Energy: PG&E DCPP Maintenance
Service/Other: Office of Supervisor Bob Nelson
The EconAlliance Cross-Industry Challenge Golf Tournament, now in its third year, benefits the organization’s education/workforce development and industry awareness programs.
