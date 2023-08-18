EconAlliance Tournament

EconAlliance Tournament Co-Chairs Laurie Tamura and Phil Tabyanan with Low Gross Foursome of the Office of Supervisor Bob Nelson, from left, Aaron Hanke, Jeremy Moreno, Ted Cordova, and Jeremy Sykes.

 Contributed

Twenty-five northern Santa Barbara County industry, business, service, and education teams participated in the EconAlliance Cross-Industry Golf Tournament Aug. 14, at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Low Gross champions representing the Office of County Supervisor Bob Nelson were Aaron Hanke, Nelson’s chief of staff; Ted Cordova; Jeremy Moreno; and Jeremy Sykes.

The foursome also won its challenge to the team of Supervisor Steve Lavagnino for team car washes.

0
0
0
0
0