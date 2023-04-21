Eduardo Gonzales-Ramos, a medium and heavy-duty diesel mechanics teacher with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, was selected as the Bill Cirone Heart of Education Award winner for his contributions as an educator.

The award was given out by the Santa Barbara County Education Office on Thursday when Gonzales-Ramos was notified of the news during a surprise visit to his classroom.

The Bill Cirone Heart of Education Award is presented to one outstanding educator each year by the county education office to honor the legacy of longtime former the county superintendent of schools.

