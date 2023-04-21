Eduardo Gonzales-Ramos, a medium and heavy-duty diesel mechanics teacher with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, was selected as the Bill Cirone Heart of Education Award winner for his contributions as an educator.
The award was given out by the Santa Barbara County Education Office on Thursday when Gonzales-Ramos was notified of the news during a surprise visit to his classroom.
The Bill Cirone Heart of Education Award is presented to one outstanding educator each year by the county education office to honor the legacy of longtime former the county superintendent of schools.
As a teacher within the Diesel Mechanics program at the 25-acre Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Ag Farms, Gonzales-Ramos is the primary instructor for students interested in diesel repair as a career. He was grateful and humbled to receive the award.
“I feel really honored,” Gonzales-Ramos said. “It was a big surprise and I feel blessed to receive it.”
His students gathered around him following the surprise announcement, saying the award was well deserved, and that in Mr. Gonzales’ class, “It’s easy to learn.”
Born and raised in Santa Maria, Gonzales-Ramos excelled as a Pioneer Valley High School auto shop class student, becoming the teaching assistant his senior year.
In 2018, he was hired by the district as a full-time service technician, helping to keep a fleet of 36 buses, 78 vehicles and 36 golf carts running. He was later promoted to become the district’s lead bus mechanic. His heart felt a tug back to the classroom, and in 2022, he earned his preliminary CTE teaching credential.
Gonzales-Ramos’s motivation stems from his passion for helping young students build valuable skills and confidence that will serve them throughout their lives.
“Eduardo embodies what we try to do for our students at Santa Maria Joint Union, which is to provide them with viable options for their futures,” said Antonio Garcia, superintendent of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. “He has grown up in our community, went to school in our district, worked in our district, and now to see him thriving as a teacher, having this amazing impact on our students, and seeing him succeed in this role, sets a wonderful example for both students and staff alike.”
Gonzales-Ramos will be recognized at the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Education Celebration event on May 11 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott.
“We are so proud to recognize Eduardo Gonzales-Ramos, a teacher who clearly exemplifies the passion, dedication and care for students deserving of this award,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “Careers in mechanics, construction and other trades are vital to our communities and essential to our lives. We thank him for helping to develop that next generation of highly skilled professionals we all rely on.”
The Bill Cirone Heart of Education Award is presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office Teachers Network. Cirone founded the Teachers Network in 1983. Upon his retirement, the award was established to create a tangible symbol of Cirone’s legacy of service and leadership. Gonzales-Ramos received a cash honorarium, a special plaque, and a visit from Cirone himself.
“This award is all about heart. Just like an engine is a pump, a good teacher’s heart is a pump that pumps care, love, skill and so much more, and Eduardo demonstrates these qualities,” said Cirone during the visit on Thursday. “Eduardo is a true model and tribute to other teachers and to the profession at large.”