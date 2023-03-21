Santa Ynez Valley High School's annual Pirate Garage Car Show returned under sunny skies Saturday with 130 vehicles on display and as many as 1,500 in attendance, marking the event's 10-year anniversary with event founder Rob Hill as honorary guest.

The annual fundraiser, which benefits the school’s automotive technology program and racing team, offers students, teachers, administrators — and the general public — a chance to show off their vehicles.

Those on display included domestic and foreign cars, antiques and classics, muscle cars and sports cars.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

