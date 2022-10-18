Six Lompoc school board candidates are vying for the only at-large seat open in the Nov. 8 General Election including incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones, who is seeking a second term.
The at-large seat up for grabs is a short-term post made vacant by former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill Heath's exit on Dec. 13, 2021, that was filled on a temporary basis by William “Franky” Caldeira through a provisional appointment conducted by the board.
Additionally, the board promoted Schuler-Jones to the role of board president upon Heath's exit.
The candidate chosen by voters on Nov. 8, will serve the remaining two years of Heath's four-year term.
Candidates listed on the ballot are Bree Valla, Jerri Thiel, Joshua Sebley, Kathy Howard, John Galisky and Schuler-Jones.
Schuler-Jones
Incumbent Schuler-Jones seeks election to a second term after serving four years on the board that includes one year as board president.
Schuler-Jones, who spent most of her term navigating the intricacies of the COVID-19 pandemic "and untangling years of distrust between teachers and district leaders," said she is ready for a fresh start and is "dedicated to healing the discord and distrust that has plagued our teachers and staff for too long."
She explained that during her first term, an ongoing annual evaluation process for the district superintendent was absent, and she remained a strong advocate for following the processes established by county and state education systems to hold leadership accountable to certain outcomes.
"We also conducted a long-overdue climate survey for teachers, staff, administrators and parents," she explained. "Based on the input we received, the board created an action plan that serves the best interest of the students — one that teachers, staff and parents have full visibility to, that keeps the board and district leaders aligned on common goals.
"I’m proud that that process is now in place for our future leaders," she said.
Schuler-Jones said students deserve stronger working relationships among the adults who are meant to be guiding them — parents, teachers, district leadership and board members — and that dovetailing into a second term would offer incumbent board members a chance at a fresh start "to focus on positive changes without the distractions of the last term."
"With COVID behind us, a new superintendent in front of us, and a fantastic group of incumbent board members, we are ready to set the course for many years of better education," she said.
Schuler-Jones was an educator for nearly 25 years and is a proponent of the passage of Measure A2022 — a $125 million school improvement bond that would make available an additional $46 million in matching funds from the state, bringing the total to $171 million.
She possesses a masters in governance from the California School Board Association, and is a proud parent of two LUSD graduates.
Caldeira
While Caldeira's provisional arrangement is set to expire in November, he likely will remain on the board as he runs unopposed for the only open District 3 seat that comes with a four-year term. His name is not listed on the ballot.
The historical practice of excluding the name of unopposed candidates from the ballot who are elected by district members is a decision made by the County Elections Office, Caldeira said, and also observed at a statewide level.
As a graduate of Lompoc Unified School District and a member of the Lompoc community, Caldiera said he is deeply invested in the success of the educational system and its ability "to support the whole child."
"Students are our future and are shaped by those who teach and support them," he said. "It is critical to have the right people and services in place to ensure our students get the quality education they deserve and the social and emotional support they need."
Caldiera believes the key to ensuring the success of local schools lies in the hands of the district who must make trust and relationships paramount.
"In order for our schools to succeed, we need to have trust and understanding between all stakeholders so we can work together to do what is best for students," he said. "I will continue my work to bring transparency, leadership, and collaboration to Lompoc Unified School District."
Caldiera is a certified public accountant, possesses a bachelor's degree in management and a master's of business administration with an emphasis in finance.
Valla
Bree Valla, whose family has lived in the Lompoc Valley since 1916, said in her candidate statement that she is committed to doing what’s best for kids, and has been an advocate for children her entire life.
"As a mother of school-aged children and a 23-year veteran in the field of education, I am invested in the continuous improvement of our schools," she stated.
Valla was the former Deputy Superintendent of LUSD until her recent departure in July, and currently serves as the superintendent of Vista Del Mar Union School District in Goleta.
Valla has worked in various capacities with the Lompoc Unified School District over the last 22 years that includes her most recent position as deputy superintendent.
"As a former employee of LUSD, I will be able to hit the ground running as a board member and work to ensure students receive a robust educational experience that includes extra-curriculars, a strong elective program, athletics, field trips, and more," her statement reads.
"Professionally, as a teacher and administrator, I have been a fierce advocate for students. A voice for the voiceless. I am committed to Lompoc and improving our schools and community so our youth have the best opportunities after graduation."
Thiel
In addition to bringing new leadership and transparency to the board, Jerri Thiel said her priority if elected to a first term is to get back to teaching the basics: reading, writing, math, history, civics and science.
Thiel, who at one time owned Read More Book Store in town, recalled using her business as a platform for sharing her passion for books and literature with the Lompoc community.
"I've been an advocate for children and parents for 40-plus years, including my time as owner of Read More Book Store," she said. "Education, child and family health and welfare, have always been a priority for me."
Thiel said she vows to be "a voice for all children and parents" in education by creating an equal partnership with students, parents and the community.
For one, Thiel said she would like to work with the district to develop a plan of action to help students get back to grade level by the end of this school year. She would also seek to give parents access to all curriculum being used in the instructional process.
"Our student reading and math scores are at an all time low — we are failing them and this is not acceptable," Thiel said. "I'm running because I know that the Lompoc Unified School District with strong leadership, can help boost our students to new worlds."
Galisky
According to John Galisky's campaign website, he intends to recognize district challenges and provide resources to teachers to meet those challenges. Part of that, he said, is to compel school officials to be accountable to students and teachers when those resources are not made available.
The website explains that Galisky has made advances at Lompoc High, within LUSD and across California through applied, integrated, project-based learning.
His work includes successfully launching a grant-funded career academy called Space, Technology, and Robotic Systems (STaRS) which integrates math, science, and language arts with drafting, design, electronics, robotics, and manufacturing.
"We provided students with real-world experiences through career exploration, guest speakers, field trips, job shadowing, mentoring, and internships," his "about me" page states.
Through the program's success, which was recognized by the Department of Education as a Lighthouse Academy, Galisky said he fine-tuned his leadership skills at a school site level by assisting multiple groups of teachers across various grade levels and in diverse departments to adapt their curriculum.
His leadership experience also spans higher levels, he said, having worked as an instructional coach at the school district level, committee member at the state level, and legislative aide at the national level, his campaign website reads.
Galisky served 25 years as a science teacher, department chair, academy coordinator, and curriculum coach. He retired from LUSD to pursue a PhD in science education and literacy.
Board candidates Sebley and Howard could not be reached for comment.