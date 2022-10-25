A group of Los Olivos Elementary students on a ride of a lifetime rolled through downtown Monday aboard the district's new electric school bus that made a special — but temporary — stop on campus ahead of its permanent arrival in 2023.

The school, which became the first district in the nation to own a 100% zero-emission school bus fleet after purchasing a Type A electric school bus from vehicle manufacturer BYD, was given the afternoon to test drive their new vehicle — and invite a few neighbors to come along.

Michelle de Werd, Santa Barbara County Board of Education District 4 representative, joined in on the excitement.

Students at Los Olivos Elementary School get a preview of a new electric bus coming to the Santa Ynez Valley school next year.

