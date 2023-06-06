Students, staff and the public were invited to the college’s Santa Maria campus June 5 at the Mechanics Bank Student Center to witness the unveiling of the Pride flag which will remain in the student center permanently.
According to LeeAnne McNulty, director for institutional grants and co-advisor for the Pride Alliance Club, this year the college features a lot of firsts for the LGBTQ+ community, including: Hancock Pride pins, Hancock Pride spike logo, a progressive flag Hancock logo for all staff and faculty email signatures, Pride flag raising, Pride sweatshirts and T-shirts.
LeeAnne McNulty, right, director for institutional grants and co-advisor for the Pride Alliance Club listens while, Maggie Morton, left, the outreach specialist for student activities speaks as Frankie Maldonado, career center program specialist, listens.
Allan Hancock College held a LGBTQ+ flag-raising event to celebrate Pride month.
For the month of June and October, Pride flags will be hung on four poles in the heart of the campus outside the student center. According to Maggie Morton, the outreach specialist for student activities and outreach, Edianna Ysip, the college's Associated Student Body president, came up with the idea of adding even more flags to make sure students see themselves represented on campus.
“We’re going to be adding additional flags for various other heritage months, clubs on campus, just so students can see themselves represented as they walk into the student center,” said Morton. “Right now it’s just the Pride flag, but by this time next year, there will be a bunch of more flags hung up.”
According to LeeAnne McNulty, director for institutional grants and co-advisor for the Pride Alliance Club, the college features a lot of firsts for the LGBTQ+ community this year, including Hancock Pride pins, Hancock Pride spike logo, a progressive flag Hancock logo for all staff and faculty email signatures, Pride flag raising, Pride sweatshirts and T-shirts.
McNulty says the club has been “joining forces” with Pacific Pride Foundation, House of Pride & Equality and all of the other Pride nonprofits in the area.
By January, Allan Hancock College will have a Pride Center, according to Frankie Maldonado, Career Center program specialist, to provide a safe space for students to gather, study, receive resources and build a social network on campus.
“I think it’s important that we have a safe environment here because not everybody has that within their families, or even their communities,” said Maldonado. “So being able to know that they can come on campus and not fear judgment, or have a safe place that’s something that a lot of our students might not have. Here they know that they can be themselves.”
President of Pride Alliance Club, Matthew Denison, says when students see the flag he hopes they know there is a “huge and thriving community” here on campus.
“To all of the students who aren’t out for whatever their reasons, I hope that they can see the flag and know that there’s a community waiting here for them,” said Denison. “That someday when our Pride Center is finished, they can walk out the doors right here and see our Pride Center with all the rainbows on the doors and know that the door is ready for them whenever they’re ready.”
