Allan Hancock College held a LGBTQ+ flag-raising event to celebrate Pride month.

Students, staff and the public were invited to the college’s Santa Maria campus June 5 at the Mechanics Bank Student Center to witness the unveiling of the Pride flag which will remain in the student center permanently.

For the month of June and October, Pride flags will be hung on four poles in the heart of the campus outside the student center. According to Maggie Morton, the outreach specialist for student activities and outreach, Edianna Ysip, the college's Associated Student Body president, came up with the idea of adding even more flags to make sure students see themselves represented on campus.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

