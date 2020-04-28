Area high schools forging ahead on preparations for graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With traditional commencement exercises jeopardized by the effort to control the coronavirus pandemic, Central Coast school districts are preparing to either hold some kind of graduation event or provide seniors with a virtual alternative.

So far, none has made a commitment to a course of action.

A drive-through cap-and-gown distribution a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campus was held Tuesday at Pioneer Valley High School, where seniors also were given lawn signs to celebrate their accomplishments.

A second campus will hold a similar event next week.

Volunteers placed the graduation materials in the trunks or backseats of vehicles at times prescheduled by last name at the social-distanced event in front of the administration building.

District spokesman Kenny Klein said volunteers handed out about 500 sets of caps and gowns.

Righetti High School has planned a similar drive-through cap-and-gown distribution from 2 to 5 p.m. May 8 in front of the main campus entrance.

Santa Maria and Delta high schools are continuing to make decisions on graduation-related plans, and updates will be coming soon, district spokesman Kenny Klein said.