As start of school nears, Lompoc educators preparing for a year of new challenges

Sara Foss, a sixth grade teacher at Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy, said one of her favorite work-related tasks each summer is reorganizing her classroom to make it exciting and inviting for each new class of incoming students.

On Tuesday, with less than two weeks until the start of the 2020-21 school year and with the walls of her classroom still lacking their typically vibrant décor, Foss acknowledged what many in and around public education are bracing for: This year will be unlike any other.

Lompoc Unified School District, in response to a mandate from the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will open its new school year on Aug. 17 with a distance learning model. That means almost all students will begin the new session by meeting with their classes online while physically away from school campuses.

“That kind of takes away from the [start-of-school] excitement, so now I have to find a way for them to be excited to see me and my background on Zoom every day,” Foss said, referring to the popular video-conferencing service. “I’ll try to figure out an engaging way to do that.”

Despite the many new challenges that educators will face over the course of the upcoming school year, several LUSD teachers and administrators said they were looking forward to navigating their new professional landscape. A key part of succeeding, they said, will be cooperation from parents and families, particularly as standards will not be relaxed in the ways they were for the final months of the 2019-20 school year after the coronavirus outbreak led to widespread shutdowns in March.