'Be Above Drugs': Solvang middle schooler launches drug-free threads campaign

"I was delighted when Maggie approached me with her idea and felt that it picked up steam quickly when the students got on board with the design challenge through our art program – and with the support of our amazing art teacher, Mrs. Espejo," said Rennick, who had encouraged Tommy and his mom to take the stage at a school assembly to explain the project to students. "It is, of course, our hope that it will carry over into the other valley schools including the high school next year and beyond."

Espejo backed the Johnson's vision to create a unique logo for the project that would garner buy-in from middle schoolers.

"We were trying to figure out something trendy so kids would want to wear it," Johnson said. "We knew using the same 'Don't do drugs' approach wouldn't work. It needed to be a little bit more edgy."

Once consensus on using "B.A.D." as the campaign theme had been reached, Espejo evolved that idea into a competition for her 6th, 7th, and 8th grade art students, where the winners' design work would be chosen and printed.