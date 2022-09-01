New and returning Hancock College students learned about the services, academic programs and organizations available to them in a fun atmosphere during the Bulldog Bow-WOW held Wednesday on the Santa Maria campus.
Students at Hancock’s Lompoc Valley Center will have the same opportunity at a Bulldog Bow-WOW scheduled there for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Wednesday.
Taking a cue from the college’s Bulldog mascot, the Bow-WOW gave students a chance to meet Hancock faculty and staff, explore various academic and career programs, get information about student clubs and learn how to access student support services like tutoring, financial aid and counseling, a Hancock spokesperson said.