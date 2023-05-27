CHS Decision Day 1.png

Cabrillo High School students celebrate a future after graduation at the annual Senior Decision Day Celebration held May 9-12 on campus.

Before walking across the stage and accepting a diploma, Cabrillo High School's graduating Class of 2023 spent four days celebrating a new future at the Senior Decision Day Celebration May 9-12 on campus.

The event each year is set aside to celebrate post-high school decisions — be it a trajectory that takes students onward to college, a trade school, into the military or other.

According to Cabrillo High Career Technician Veronica Rodriguez, outgoing seniors during the May event decorated pennants, enjoyed music, received merchandise from Hancock College and were congratulated by Sergeant Charles for becoming future airmen.

CHS Decision Day 2.png

Senior Decision Day Celebration at Cabrillo High School was held on campus May 9-12 to recognize students' post-high school decisions that include college, trade schools, military enlistment or the workforce. 
CHS Decision Day 3.png

Senior Decision Day Celebration at Cabrillo High School is set aside to celebrate post-high school decisions.

