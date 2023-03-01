092921 Cabrillo tide pool 01.JPG
Students help visitors better understand the new displays during the unveiling of Cabrillo High School aquarium’s interactive tide pool on Sept. 29, 2021. The aquarium received a $425,000 state grant for the installation of a new Cal Coastal Wetlands exhibit, coming in 2024.

Cabrillo High School Aquarium is set to expand its offerings with the installation of a new interactive "Cal Coastal Wetlands" exhibit in 2024, that is said to be the largest exhibit in the aquarium’s history, holding well over 1,000 gallons of water.

Aquarium officials made the announcement via social media, stating the recent award of a $425,000 grant — "our largest grant award in over 20 years" — from the California Cultural and Historical Endowment Museum grant program will support the design and installation of the exhibit.

They said the new addition "will transform nearly every corner of our facility."  

