Cabrillo High School Class of 2023 adapts and overcomes: 'Today I stand on this stage'

Marked for greatness having "overcome every obstacle placed in your path," — including the pandemic that forced closure of campuses — Cabrillo High Principal Mark Swanitz applauded the Class of 2023 during a sendoff Friday afternoon on the campus football field.

"Today is the first of many milestones in your life, but a particularly momentous one. Today you leave behind the carefree days of your childhood and take on the responsibilities of adulthood," Swanitz said, urging students to apply the knowledge acquired over the past 13 years of education "to make the world a better place, especially during a time when America needs your fresh ideas, new perspectives and your leadership."

"Students, this is your moment," he said.

Graduates-to-be pose for a selfie before Cabrillo High School’s commencement ceremony.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

