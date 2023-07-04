Mark Swanitz applauds the Cabrillo High School Class of 2022 during the graduation ceremony last year. Swanitz has been reassigned as principal and will assume a teaching role on campus starting this academic year.
Former Cabrillo High School principal Mark Swanitz is set to assume a new role on campus beginning Aug. 10 as part of an official assignment change led by the Lompoc Unified School District that, as a result, appoints Vice Principal Brian Grimnes as new head of school.
The moves became effective July 1.
Neither District Superintendent Clara Finneran or Paul Bommersbach, assistant superintendent of human resources, provided a reason for Swanitz being reassigned to teach English at Cabrillo, stating that information on personnel moves could not be shared publicly.
"I am unable to answer your questions as they are related to confidential personnel matters," Finneran said in an email response that was echoed by Bommersbach.
While news of the update in staffing at Cabrillo was not provided by the district, the change up was confirmed via the April 18 school board minutes. The minutes, however, do not offer details about Swanitz's new teaching role or who will fill the vacancy left by Grimnes's promotion.
Swanitz joined Lompoc Unified as Cabrillo High School principal in June 2020 after serving a lengthy tenure as principal at Santa Ynez High School.
Prior to his transfer to Lompoc Unified, the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education voted against renewing Swanitz’s contract and opted to reassign him to a lower position for the 2020-21 school year. No explanation was given at the time.
Swanitz served as principal at Santa Ynez High from 2010 to 2020 and was embroiled in controversy after he pleaded no contest to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol following an arrest in October 2017.
Though some community members called for Swanitz to resign after his arrest, he ultimately held on to his job after agreeing to meet several conditions outlined by the district, including performing community service. Those sanctions were in addition to a three-year unsupervised probation and 60-day suspended jail sentence imposed by a judge.
Upon arriving at Cabrillo, Swanitz replaced Isidro Carrasco, who resigned in June 2020 after taking over as principal during the 2018-19 school year.
Prior to Carrasco, Jeff Wagonseller resigned from the position in June 2018 after being placed on administrative leave in Sept. 2017, for reasons not given. Wagonseller was hired as principal at Cabrillo at the start of the 2014-15 school year.
Before his post at Cabrillo, Wagonseller was a coach and educator at Bishop Gorman High School, a private Catholic school in Las Vegas. He reportedly resigned from that position in 2000 amid allegations of sexual misconduct with a former student.
Wagonseller was named as one of five defendants in a civil suit, according to Nevada court records, that was eventually dismissed with prejudice on Aug. 2, 2001.
LUSD is scheduled to open its 2023-24 school year on Monday, Aug. 14.
