Cabrillo High School violinist Kaitlyn Greenwood recently performed at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara which prompted special acknowledgment by Santa Barbara County Board of Education during its Feb. 3 meeting.
In addition to her musical achievements, Greenwood holds a 4.41 GPA while concurrently enrolled in classes at Hancock College.
Lompoc school officials noted that Greenwood even "proved her dedication and commitment to academics during the pandemic," where she completed two math courses as a sophomore in preparation for AP calculus as a junior.
Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald praised Greenwood during the Board of Education meeting, where she gave a virtual performance.
“We are excited to see what other honors and recognitions Kaitlyn will receive as she continues through her educational journey," McDonald said. "We are extremely proud to have her represent LUSD and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
As a token of appreciation, school board officials extended an invitation to Greenwood to attend the Music Academy of the West's London Symphony Orchestra youth symphony workshop as a special guest.
The special invitation includes joining world-renowned violinists at a luncheon, watching the orchestra in action during rehearsal with a behind-the-scenes pass, as well as attending the orchestra's public performance at the Granada Theatre under the direction of British conductor Sir Simon Rattle.