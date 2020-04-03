Cabrillo students briefly return to school

Cabrillo High School students briefly came back to campus Friday to turn in homework assignments and pick up packets of new work for next week.
Mask-wearing teachers and staff answered questions from parents and students and directed everyone to check their email addresses at @lompocschools.org for more information.
Schools in the Lompoc Unified School District were closed March 16 as a safety measure against coronavirus.
Remote learning will begin April 6 and continue through the remainder of the school year, school officials said.
For more information, go to www.lusd.org/.
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 04.jpg
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 03.jpg
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 01.jpg
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 02.jpg
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 05.jpg
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 06.jpg
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 07.jpg
040320 Cabrillo homework packets 08.jpg
