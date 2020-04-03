Cabrillo students briefly return to school

Cabrillo students briefly return to school

  • Updated

Cabrillo High School students briefly came back to campus Friday to turn in homework assignments and pick up packets of new work for next week.

Mask-wearing teachers and staff answered questions from parents and students and directed everyone to check their email addresses at @lompocschools.org for more information.

+52 Central Coast Restaurant Guide: Hours, menus and services offered by area restaurants and bars

Schools in the Lompoc Unified School District were closed March 16 as a safety measure against coronavirus. 

Remote learning will begin April 6 and continue through the remainder of the school year, school officials said.

For more information, go to www.lusd.org/.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News