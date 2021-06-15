A Cal Poly team placed third out of 13 teams in the nationwide Collegiate Wind Competition, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday.

Over the course of the academic year, the 13 teams designed, built and tested model wind turbines, developed project plans, collaborated with industry experts and engaged with their local communities.

Cal Poly placed third overall behind Pennsylvania State University in first and Johns Hopkins University in second.

Pennsylvania State also won the Project Development Contest; Kansas State University won the Turbine Prototype Contest; and Virginia Tech won the Connection Creation Contest, a new addition to the competition for 2021.

The competition is designed to prepare students for careers in wind and renewable energy as part of President Joe Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a Department of Energy spokesman said.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, congratulated the Cal Poly team members for placing ahead of 10 other universities in the highly competitive contest.

“They embodied the ‘learn by doing’ motto, tackling this real-world project with dedication and determination,” Carbajal said. “We know renewable energy is the future, so it is imperative that we have a workforce that is prepared for these future-oriented jobs. We will need smart people, like the members of the Cal Poly Wind Energy Team, to lead the way.”

Each year, the Collegiate Wind Competition integrates a new challenge into the contest that reflects real-world wind industry needs, the Department of Energy spokesman said.

Taking the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of supply chain disruptions into account, the 2021 challenge tasked teams with developing projects for deployment in highly uncertain times, with a significant degree of unknown risks and delays.

Cal Poly is not among the universities chosen to compete in the 2022 contest set for May 16 to 19 at the American Clean Power Association’s Cleanpower 2022 Conference & Exhibition in San Antonio, Texas.

For more information about the contest, visit www.energy.gov/eere/collegiatewindcompetition/collegiate-wind-competition.