Cal Poly Universities will be shooting for the moon and hoping to win their 61st award with their float in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena.
“Stargrazers” is the title of this year’s float in keeping with the parade theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”
Tournament of Roses Parade organizers said the theme of the 133rd annual parade celebrates the ability of education to open doors, open minds and change lives.
The Cal Poly floats are the only ones designed and built by students, and since entering the first time in 1949, they have brought home 60 awards.
Those included 13 first places in the Class H Educational Division, 10 Founders Trophies for the most outstanding self-decorated entry and eight Princess Awards, which until 1984 were given for best display of animation.
Cal Poly floats have also won the Theme Prize for the most fitting representation of the theme, the Humor Trophy and Bob Hope Humor Trophy for the best display of humor and most comical and amusing entry and the Viewers’ Choice Trophy and KTLA Favorite Float Award — four times each.
They’ve also won two each of the Fantasy Trophy, Judges’ Special Award, Lathrop K. Leishman Trophy and Mayor’s Trophy and one each of the Crown City Innovation Trophy, Director’s Trophy, Extraordinaire Award and the Past President’s Award.
That’s not bad for a float that’s built in two halves at campuses 216 miles apart, the rear half in San Luis Obispo and the front half in Pomona, where the two parts are eventually joined after the SLO portion is hauled to Southern California.
“Stargrazers” mixes the whimsy of the nursery rhyme with the hardworking atmosphere of a college campus, a float team spokesman said.
The entry is based on the “Hey Diddle, Diddle” nursery rhyme and does contain a fiddle and a cat but mostly cows, three of them, including one weighing 600 pounds that jumps over a 15-foot moon with the aid of a rocket pack made of metal milk cans and other farm materials.
Another cow is depicted building the rocket pack, while the third cow tests the completed pack.
“Our team has been working on and refining this design for two years now, and I think all that hard work has really paid off,” said Regina Chapuis, president of the Cal Poly team in San Luis Obispo.
“Much like how these cows are prototyping different jet packs for their big jump, we have been prototyping different iterations of this float before settling on this final design,” Chapuis said.
Assisting with the successful launch is the cat monitoring a computer, a little dog watching via telescope, the dish and the spoon.
The students choose their concept in early spring — in this case, early spring of 2020, since the 2021 parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and form the San Luis Obispo, Pomona and decorations teams.
Then they prepare working diagrams, plans, estimates and measurements, refine the ideas and imagery and eventually discuss feet and inches, pounds of steel and numbers of floral blooms.
Volunteers then gather in Pomona to decorate the float, with much of the flowers and other organic materials grown on the Cal Poly campus.
“All three teams have been working together across two campuses to put everything into motion so that by the time the float goes down the parade route, the average viewer will have no idea it took hundreds of volunteer hours, tons of steel and thousands and thousands of flowers,” said Avi McManus, vice president of the San Luis Obispo team.
This will be Cal Poly Universities’ 73rd entry in the Tournament of Roses Parade. The 2020 parade was seen by 700,000 people in person and more than 70 million worldwide on television.