021521 Chumash Foundation Tech

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is now accepting grant applications from local schools for its popular Technology in Schools Program.

 Contributed Photo

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation now is accepting applications from Santa Barbara County schools seeking funds to help meet classroom technology needs.

The deadline to apply for the 2023-24 school year is April 30, and all applications must be submitted online at www.santaynezchumash.org/foundation.

Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty seeking to purchase hardware and/or upgrade infrastructure to boost their school's curriculum are invited to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0