Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty seeking to purchase hardware and/or upgrade infrastructure to boost their school's curriculum are invited to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.
“The goal of this program is to equip our local schools with the latest classroom technology so that students are in the best possible position for success,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
“We are proud to be able to make this commitment for the ninth consecutive year of the Technology in Schools Program, and we encourage every school in Santa Barbara County, K-12, to apply for these funds.”
Since its inception in 2015, the Technology in Schools Program has issued more than $360,000 in grants to area schools, the Tribe reports.
For the 2022-23 cycle, five area schools were selected to receive over $60,000 in grants from the foundation's Technology in Schools Program, and included College School District, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Ballard Elementary School, Delta High School in Santa Maria, and Cuyama Elementary School.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.