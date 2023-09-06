Six Santa Barbara County schools benefited this year from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation's Technology in Schools Program that each year awards funding to area schools that applied for grants that address the unmet needs in the classroom.

Awardees of the 2023-24 program — Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, Carpinteria High School, Lompoc High School, Dunn School in Los Olivos and La Honda STEAM Academy in Lompoc — received over $70,000 in technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.

Both Santa Ynez Valley private schools each received $15,000, with monies being allocated toward purchasing 50 new Google Chromebooks for Christian Academy students, and conversion of Dunn's current library space into a multimedia center.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

