Graduations in the Lompoc Valley continue today with Lompoc High School commencement ceremonies scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m., and Cabrillo High School's event starting at 2 p.m.

Attendance is limited at each event but livestreams of the ceremonies are available for you to watch online.

The Lompoc High School ceremony will be available to watch here - https://vimeo.com/event/1048557

You can watch the Cabrillo High School graduation here - https://youtu.be/zL4kDhIsfys

A recording of the Maple High School graduation ceremonies is available, here - https://vimeo.com/user116285806