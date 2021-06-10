Graduations in the Lompoc Valley continue today with Lompoc High School commencement ceremonies scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m., and Cabrillo High School's event starting at 2 p.m.
Attendance is limited at each event but livestreams of the ceremonies are available for you to watch online.
The Lompoc High School ceremony will be available to watch here - https://vimeo.com/event/1048557
You can watch the Cabrillo High School graduation here - https://youtu.be/zL4kDhIsfys
A recording of the Maple High School graduation ceremonies is available, here - https://vimeo.com/user116285806
Congratulations Class of 2021! Stories, photo galleries and videos from grad ceremonies across the Central Coast
We will be making our way to several graduation ceremonies across the Central Coast to cover graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. See our stories and photos galleries right here, available livestream recordings of the events are attached to the stories.
