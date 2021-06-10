Graduations in the Lompoc Valley continue today with Lompoc High School commencement ceremonies scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m., and Cabrillo High School's event starting at 2 p.m. 

Attendance is limited at each event but livestreams of the ceremonies are available for you to watch online. 

The Lompoc High School ceremony will be available to watch here - https://vimeo.com/event/1048557

Lompoc High School Graduation: Class of 2021 from Dream Cast Media Group on Vimeo.

You can watch the Cabrillo High School graduation here - https://youtu.be/zL4kDhIsfys

A recording of the Maple High School graduation ceremonies is available, here - https://vimeo.com/user116285806

Congratulations Class of 2021! Stories, photo galleries and videos from grad ceremonies across the Central Coast

We will be making our way to several graduation ceremonies across the Central Coast to cover graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.  See our stories and photos galleries right here, available livestream recordings of the events are  attached to the stories. 

'Be bold': Santa Ynez Valley High graduates encouraged to follow dreams
  • Lisa André landre@syvnews.com
  • Updated

The graduating Class of 2021 on Friday afternoon stepped into a new future with a purposeful toss of cap tassels and the collection of diplomas witnessed by hundreds of adulating spectators comprised of friends, family and school staff — many donning congratulatory signage and balloons.

