County health officials ask state to grant earlier reopening for elementary schools

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is prepared to support the reopening of elementary schools by urging the state to grant an earlier return to in-person learning.

In her update to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said the department is planning to send a letter asking the state to grant the Santa Barbara Unified School District permission to reopen within seven days. The letter also can be adapted for other districts with updated COVID-19 safety plans.

County Public Health has been working with several districts, including Orcutt Union and Buellton Union, to finalize reopening plans in preparation for an upcoming reopening, according to Do-Reynoso.

"We will tailor the template letter to accompany any other school district that has an approved safety plan and seeks that support," Do-Reynoso said. "We all agree that students need to return to in-person learning. That is the ideal and that is the ultimate goal."

Under requirements in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, schools currently in distance learning cannot resume in-person instruction for grades K-6 until the county's COVID-19 case rate drops to 25 cases per 100,000 people.