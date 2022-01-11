The planned distribution of over 100,000 state-provided COVID-19 home testing kits to Santa Barbara County K-12 schools over the coming weeks will not include the county's largest district, officials said Tuesday.

Around 17,000 students in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District across 21 schools returned to campuses Tuesday after three weeks of winter break, during which time COVID-19 came back with a vengeance in the form of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Despite the widespread need for testing in the community, SMBSD will not be "accepting or providing" the state's allocated tests but, instead, continue to rely on its robust testing program offered five days per week at various school sites, according to district spokeswoman Maggie White.

Other county districts will coordinate with the Santa Barbara County Education Office to receive their share of the nearly 57,000 iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits received Monday. Each kit contains two tests, amounting to over 100,000 total tests for county schools.

"Because we have an existing, efficient rapid testing process (with PCR backup results) available to all students, staff, families and the community, the at-home kits from the state would create another layer of potential confusion," White said in an email.

State officials originally committed to providing each K-12 student in the state with an at-home test before their return from winter break. However, logistical issues delayed those efforts until this week, according to County Education Office spokeswoman Camie Barnwell.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our allotment of at-home test kits. They provide needed relief to our students and families and are a critical tool for helping our schools mitigate the spread of the virus,” said county Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “We greatly appreciate this and any support our schools receive that helps keep our students, staff and families safe and healthy.”

Districts or schools that already have received a supply of at-home tests or have access to them through another provider do not qualify for the state supply, according to the County Education Office.

The Santa Maria-Bonita district's testing program is run in partnership with Heal360 and Inspire Diagnostics, and has been active since late September with testing sites at four separate schools.

White said over 1,200 Santa Maria-Bonita district students and staff, along with members of the general public, have been tested through the program since Saturday alone.

"The results from staff and students who are tested at SMBSD sites are shared directly with district health staff who need this information quickly to communicate about exclusions and contact tracing. That is not the case with the state's at-home kits," she said.

Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at Liberty Elementary, 1300 Sonya Lane; El Camino Junior High, 219 W. El Camino St.; Fesler Junior High, 1100 E. Fesler St.; and Tommie Kunst Junior High, 930 Hidden Pines Way. Registration is required via inspirediagnostics.com/santa-maria-bonita-school-district.

The Guadalupe Union School District will return to campus on Wednesday, followed by the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District on Thursday.