Bree Valla, former Lompoc Unified School District deputy superintendent, was one of several Santa Barbara County community members honored during the virtual 2021 Latino Legacy Awards. 

Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla is leaving the Lompoc Unified School District, district officials announced Thursday, three days after Superintendent Trevor McDonald resigned from his position. 

Valla will serve as the new superintendent of Vista Del Mar Union School District, according to board member Nicole Jones, who said the three-member board for the Gaviota-based school district voted unanimously on the appointment Thursday. 

“I am grateful for all that Lompoc has taught me during my tenure. I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish with Lompoc and cannot wait to be part of the Vista team!” Valla said in a statement released by LUSD.

