Future for Lompoc Youth recently graduated a second class of the Career Readiness Academy after the group successfully completed a 12-week intensive training program geared toward preparing students for life after high school.

The group of 25 — comprised of local juniors and seniors — each received a golden trophy award and diploma during a graduation ceremony held Dec. 7 at the Dick Dewees Senior Center in Lompoc.

Graduates were joined in celebration by families, friends, and members of the community including Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Frankie Maldonado with Allan Hancock College Career Academy, Lompoc High School Principal Celeste Pico and counselor Lana Huyck, as well as special peer mentors.

121922 Career Readiness grads 4

Local community members supporting the Future for Lompoc Youth 2022 Career Readiness program include from left, Dr. Genevieve Siwabessy, Allan Hancock Associate Superintendent/ Vice President Student Services; DeVika Stalling, FUTURE for Lompoc Youth Vice President; Lana Huyck, Lompoc High School, counseling department; Celeste Pico, Lompoc High School principal; Blanca Lopez; Frankie Maldonado, Allan Hancock College Career Academy; Mayor Jenelle Osborne; Tim Harrington, FUTURE for Lompoc Youth treasurer; Ramon Silva, Allan Hancock College Corps Fellow; and Chuck Madson, FUTURE for Lompoc Youth president.
121922 Career Readiness grads 3

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

