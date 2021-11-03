Students at Hancock College now have access to cost-free virtual mental health and medical services at all days and hours through a partnership with telehealth company TimelyMD.

According to Hancock spokesman Chris McGuinness, the telehealth technology through TimelyMD will be an extension of the college's existing student health services, offering access to a wide variety of licensed physicians and counselors in all 50 states.

Students also won't face the barriers of traditional health insurance in receiving care through the free service, and the virtual consultations, accessible via phone, typically last between five and 10 minutes, McGuinness said.

“Access to TimelyCare will enhance campus resources for our students by making care more readily available whenever it’s convenient for them,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. “This service will help limit the spread of illness, reduce the stigma of mental health counseling, and grant peace of mind to Hancock students and their families.”

With telehealth becoming more and more common since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, TimelyMD CEO and co-founder Luke Hejl said more students are now able to take advantage of easily accessible mental health and medical services to improve their overall well-being.

“Similar to food delivery apps or contactless payment, students might not have tried telehealth before the pandemic, and now they can't imagine life without its ease of use, convenience and immediacy,” Hejl said. “Studies have shown that one of the best ways to keep students engaged, enrolled and on track to graduation is to keep them physically and mentally healthy. Through TimelyCare, we are proud to deliver best-in-class virtual care to help Hancock students thrive.”

Students can learn more about Hancock's partnership with TimelyMD online at bit.ly/timelymd.