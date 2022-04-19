A wide variety of art from students enrolled in Hancock College's fine arts program will be on display until May 12.
This year's student art show marks the first student exhibit on display at Ann Foxthworthy Gallery, located on the Santa Maria campus, since the students returned to in-person classes in fall 2021. The display will include paintings, drawings, graphic design, sculpture, photography and digital media in representational and abstract forms, including monologues and pop-up performances.
"The works that this talented and unique group of students created are engaging and delightful," said Laura-Susan Thomas, gallery director. "They are expressing themselves in some incredible and creative ways in this exhibition."
A reception honoring the student-artists will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will include a live performance by Hancock drama students. All community members are invited to attend.
To see the student works outside of reception hours, visit the gallery during normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and by appointment Fridays.
For more information about the exhibit or the gallery, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/gallery or contact Thomas at laura.thomas@hancockcollege.edu or 805-922-6966, ext. 3652.