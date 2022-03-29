Hancock College is holding twice weekly Promise Central events to help high school students register for the college's Promise program, which provides recent high school graduates with one year of college tuition for free.
From 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, prospective Hancock Promise students can get help completing the required steps involved with the program, such as filling out Free Application for Federal Student Aid or DREAM Act applications, participating in new student orientation, creating a first semester plan and exploring which classes they might take.
The events will be held in Building A, Room 103, at Hancock's Santa Maria campus, and will continue through May 30. Completing the requirements will help high schoolers qualify for the Hancock Promise before priority registration begins for the summer and fall on April 30.
The program is open to high school students graduating from a school in the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District, which covers northern Santa Barbara County, and includes home-schooled and GED graduates.
Started in 2018, the Hancock Promise program is funded entirely from private donations, including $125,000 from PepsiCo last November.
According to the college, prior to the program around 38% of local high school students enrolled in Hancock immediately after graduation. In its first year, that number rose to more than 50% of local students attending Hancock immediately after high school. As of March 22 of this year, Hancock has received over 2,000 Promise applications, a 67% increase from last year, according to the school.
As part of the Hancock Promise, students must attend full-time beginning in the summer or fall after graduation. Summer classes begin June 13, and fall classes start Aug. 15.
To learn more about the Hancock Promise, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/promise.